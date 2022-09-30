3M (NYSE:MMM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $111.10

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $111.10 and last traded at $111.49, with a volume of 13036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.74 and a 200-day moving average of $138.93.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in 3M by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

