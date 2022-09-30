29,321 Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 51,685 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 4.9 %

BBWI opened at $33.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 21.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

