25,189 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.13.

Insider Activity

Qorvo Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QRVO stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.32. 28,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,872. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.83. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $178.50.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

