1World (1WO) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

1World (1WO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, 1World has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. 1World has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $6,207.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World coin can currently be bought for $0.0667 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1World Profile

1World launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com.

Buying and Selling 1World

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns.”

