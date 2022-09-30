1irstGold (1GOLD) One Day Volume Tops $11,182.00

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One 1irstGold coin can now be purchased for $61.96 or 0.00317710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $11,182.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,500.80 or 0.99993694 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006673 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00057803 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00064996 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00081034 BTC.

1irstGold Coin Profile

1GOLD is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1irstGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

