1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the August 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

1933 Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TGIFF remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 53,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,064. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. 1933 Industries has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

About 1933 Industries

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. The company also offers cannabidiol (CBD) infused products, such as vape pens, cartridges, lotions, lip balms, hemp seed oils, edible products, topical and dietary supplements, cosmetics, tinctures, sauces, vaporizers, drink additives, baking items, sweeteners, capsules, and tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates under the Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands.

