1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the August 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
1933 Industries Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TGIFF remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 53,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,064. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. 1933 Industries has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07.
About 1933 Industries
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1933 Industries (TGIFF)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.