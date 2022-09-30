17,172 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $67.21. 4,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,383. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.39. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

