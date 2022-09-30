100 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Acquired by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $254.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.94. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

