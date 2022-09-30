0x (ZRX) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. 0x has a total market capitalization of $266.10 million and $17.56 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0x has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One 0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001379 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0x Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0x is www.0xproject.com/#home.

0x Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

