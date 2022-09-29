ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a market cap of $34.86 million, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Featured Articles

