Zoracles Reaches One Day Volume of $16,476.00 (ZORA)

Zoracles (ZORA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, Zoracles has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Zoracles has a market cap of $239,850.34 and $16,476.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoracles coin can currently be bought for about $50.52 or 0.00266387 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zoracles

Zoracles was first traded on November 19th, 2020. Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,748 coins. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zoracles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zoracles was designed to provide confidential data to smart contracts. It has developed an oracle solution by randomizing the sources of information and cryptographically constructing proving schemes and verifications for private data delivery.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoracles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoracles using one of the exchanges listed above.

