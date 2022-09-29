Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €45.00 ($45.92) price target by investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 117.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Zalando in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on Zalando in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Zalando Stock Performance

FRA ZAL traded up €0.58 ($0.59) on Thursday, hitting €20.69 ($21.11). 2,284,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.69. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($50.88).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

