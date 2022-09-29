Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Down 63.5% in September

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 63.5% from the August 31st total of 15,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Yunhong CTI Price Performance

Yunhong CTI stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.70. 77 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,868. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Read More

