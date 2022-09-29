YETI (NYSE:YETI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.70

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.70 and last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 1727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

YETI Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in YETI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in YETI by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the first quarter worth $223,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

