YAM V3 Trading 14.3% Lower This Week (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $163,616.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,231.37 or 1.00014669 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006732 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058526 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010402 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00064617 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,755,360 coins and its circulating supply is 14,117,851 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance.

Buying and Selling YAM V3

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. Discord | Github | Forum “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

