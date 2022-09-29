Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Position Trimmed by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC cut its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock traded down $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $88.07. 25,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,260. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $134.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on XYL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.64.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

