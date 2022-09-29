XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Bought by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE XPO traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,383. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.39. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Insider Transactions at XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $2,674,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,361,730 shares in the company, valued at $340,288,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Cowen reduced their target price on XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

XPO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

