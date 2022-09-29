Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Woodside Energy Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.71. 38,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,108. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37. Woodside Energy Group has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 4.8%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup raised Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

(Get Rating)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.