WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.59

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.59 and last traded at $37.61, with a volume of 3793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.80.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DON. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 694.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 359,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

