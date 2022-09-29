WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the August 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Shares of DXJS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.06. 298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $45.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 70.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 102.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 68,374 shares during the period.

