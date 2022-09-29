Wildcat Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,000. Ceridian HCM comprises about 1.8% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ceridian HCM as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 631.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceridian HCM

In other news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 1.9 %

Several research firms have issued reports on CDAY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Shares of CDAY stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.60. 802,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,894. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.94.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

