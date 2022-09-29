Wildcat Capital Management LLC Buys 230,000 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Frontier Communications Parent makes up 5.4% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $17,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,238,000 after acquiring an additional 82,312 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 239,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 139,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $28,122,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $14,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $23.18. 4,798,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,637. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.