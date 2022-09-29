Whole Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $183,208.00 (NODE)

Whole Network (NODE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, Whole Network has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Whole Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Whole Network has a total market capitalization of $250,034.00 and approximately $183,208.00 worth of Whole Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Whole Network Profile

Whole Network’s genesis date was June 20th, 2019. Whole Network’s total supply is 9,725,172,953 coins. Whole Network’s official website is www.wn.work. Whole Network’s official Twitter account is @WNNODE and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Whole Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Whole Network is a brand-new behavioral value network constructed by blockchain hardware. With the mobile phone as the terminal entrance, all the applications of the blockchain industry are collected, and the blockchain thinking is used to make each user become a node. Each node obtains the corresponding reward through its contribution in the whole network, so as to realize a consensus, co-creation and win-win behavior value network.”

