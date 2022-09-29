Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.75 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$22.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.41.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 6.2 %

SPGYF traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,886. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

