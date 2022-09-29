White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 4.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,139,000 after acquiring an additional 89,146 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,122,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after purchasing an additional 737,944 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 613,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $9.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $311.85. 47,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,362. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.46 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.55.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

