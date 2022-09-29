White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,134 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up about 0.9% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VSGX traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $43.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $64.72.

