White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,322 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.30. 2,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,527. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.86. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.88 and a twelve month high of $106.77.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

