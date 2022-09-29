White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $939,000 Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 4.6 %

ICLN stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,426. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

