White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.89. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $95.90.

