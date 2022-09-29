White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.08. 225,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,043,558. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.27. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.99 and a 52-week high of $55.07.

