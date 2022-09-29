White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,059 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 36,698 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 224,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 218,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,710,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of IWF traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.47. 103,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,485. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

