Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PAI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.15. 21,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,042. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $16.99.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
