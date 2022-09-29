Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $53.15

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.15 and last traded at $53.21, with a volume of 713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.44.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.23.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 41.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.