WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.60-$16.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.13 billion-$21.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.27 billion.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.39. 3,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,241. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $147.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.75.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.31. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WESCO International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,412,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,106,081.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 100,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at $457,106,081.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 370,239 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.92 per share, with a total value of $48,101,450.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,287,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,152,664.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 29.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 35.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

