Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has €14.00 ($14.29) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wereldhave from €15.50 ($15.82) to €13.75 ($14.03) in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Get Wereldhave alerts:

Wereldhave Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WRDEF opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. Wereldhave has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

Wereldhave Company Profile

At Wereldhave, we're reinventing shopping centers. Our centers are places where people go, not only to shop, but also to work, relax and spend time with friends and family. We now own and operate 30 center locations across the Netherlands, Belgium and France – combining leisure, entertainment, health & beauty and food & drink with more traditional retail.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wereldhave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wereldhave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.