Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.38.

Shares of NBIX opened at $102.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $109.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.81 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.42.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

