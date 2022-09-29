Wedbush Trims Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Target Price to $31.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a mkt perform rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.76.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $29.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $105.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.56 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $156,029.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $156,029.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,919 shares of company stock worth $688,488 over the last 90 days. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,493,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 46,965 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 683.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 280,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 244,988 shares during the period. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

