Wedbush Trims Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Target Price to $31.00

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a mkt perform rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.76.

Zillow Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ZG stock opened at $29.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $105.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.56 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $156,029.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $156,029.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,919 shares of company stock worth $688,488 over the last 90 days. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,493,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 46,965 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 683.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 280,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 244,988 shares during the period. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.