Webis (LON:WEB) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Rating) was down 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.73 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). Approximately 713,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 461,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

Webis Trading Down 7.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.57. The firm has a market cap of £6.88 million and a PE ratio of 14.13.

About Webis

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors. The company offers deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

