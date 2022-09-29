Weaver Consulting Group Purchases 1,116 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAUG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter worth about $376,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BAUG opened at $29.09 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.