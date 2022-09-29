Weaver Consulting Group Acquires 156 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $886,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,826,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,199,000 after purchasing an additional 220,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $64.46 on Thursday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

