Weaver Consulting Group Acquires 1,375 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,168,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $185.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $180.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.76 and a 200-day moving average of $204.88.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

