Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,236,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises 0.6% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $123,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.35. 174,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,773. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $130.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average of $108.85.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.