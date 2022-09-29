Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 66,906 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,794,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.7% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 1.35% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $527,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 156,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 109,921 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.03. 350,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,623,810. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $79.82 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.78.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

