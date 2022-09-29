Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 17,471 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,471 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $22,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.74.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,310,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,059,144. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.49. 739,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,906,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.18. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

