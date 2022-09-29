Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 12,442 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGOGet Rating) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,442 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $19.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $446.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $518.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.64. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $456.35 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

