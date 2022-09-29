Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 12,442 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,442 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $19.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $446.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $518.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.64. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $456.35 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

