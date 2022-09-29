Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $17.63 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 566,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.7 %

BAC traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $30.55. 844,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,461,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59. The company has a market cap of $245.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

