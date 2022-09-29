Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.11.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.38. The company had a trading volume of 59,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.41. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.11 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

