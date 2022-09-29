Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy Trading Down 4.3 %

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.29. 63,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,692. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

