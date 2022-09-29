Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 27,119 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,119 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 19.9% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,064 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $336,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,655,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $336,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,655,297.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,628,506. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Stock Down 2.5 %

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.46. The stock had a trading volume of 261,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,953,935. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.30. The company has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a PE ratio of 270.80, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.79 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

