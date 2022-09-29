Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after buying an additional 443,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after buying an additional 570,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,346,198,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded down $4.73 on Thursday, hitting $257.20. The stock had a trading volume of 86,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,855. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $254.27 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $162.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.35.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

